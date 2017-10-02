Seattle Genetics' Adcetris a Breakthrough Therapy for first-line Hodgkin lymphoma; shares ahead 6% premarket

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is up 6% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) a Breakthrough Therapy for the first-line treatment, in combination with chemo, of patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive FDA guidance on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

