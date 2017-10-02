Vitamin Shoppe higher after launching digital platform in China

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) pops after the company announces the launch of a digital platform in China through its Vitamin Shoppe Global subsidiary.

"The Asian vitamin, mineral and supplement market is an attractive market for us exhibiting a growth rate of 6% per year and is projected to reach $20 billion in the next five years, according to Nutrition Business Journal, and we are pleased that we are able to secure ease of entry into China," says a Vitamin Shoppe exec.