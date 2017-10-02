Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

VHC +31% .

RIGL +20% on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP.

SNCR +21% on strategic alternative process.

VBLT +16% on late-stage study of VB-111 in brain cancer to continue as planned.

ECYT +13% on in-licenses late-stage prostate cancer candidate from ABX GmbH.

ITUS +13% on completion of At-the-Market offering.

SRAX +10% on acquisition of openDSP's demand-side platform.

TRN +11 on court win.

MNKD +9% on Afrezza label update.

VERI +8% on expanding relationship with iHeartMedia.

HMNY +8% .

ABUS +7% on $116.4M capital raise.

DVAX +7% on mulling options with Heplisav-B.

CAPR +7% .

CATB +6% .

SUNW +6% .

ACRX +5% .

KTOV +5% .