Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

VHC +31%.
RIGL +20% on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP.
SNCR +21% on strategic alternative process.
VBLT +16% on late-stage study of VB-111 in brain cancer to continue as planned.
ECYT +13% on in-licenses late-stage prostate cancer candidate from ABX GmbH.
ITUS +13% on completion of At-the-Market offering.
SRAX +10% on acquisition of openDSP's demand-side platform.
MNKD +9% on Afrezza label update.
VERI +8% on expanding relationship with iHeartMedia.
HMNY +8%.
ABUS +7% on $116.4M capital raise.
DVAX +7% on mulling options with Heplisav-B.
CAPR +7%.
CATB +6%.
SUNW +6%.
ACRX +5%.
KTOV +5%.
ZYNE +5%.
