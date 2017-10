Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) says it expects to sell its oil liquids business by the end of December as part of its plan to cut jobs and sell assets while focusing on its core Asian coal trading business.

Chairman Paul Brough told shareholders last month that Noble had received second round bids for the business and expected to announce a deal before the end of the month.

Noble also says it completed the sale of its North American gas and power business to rival Mercuria Group.