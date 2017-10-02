Early-stage data on Seres Therapeutics' SER-287 in UC disappoints investors, shares down 17%

Thinly traded Seres Therapeutics (MCRB -16.8% ) slumps out the gate this morning on investors' apparent disappoint with Phase 1b results for oral microbiome therapeutic candidate SER-287 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC).

The 58-subject study randomized participants into one of four arms: weekly SER-287 alone, weekly SER-287 with vancomycin pretreatment, daily SER-287 with vancomycin pretreatment or placebo. Primary endpoints were safety and tolerability while secondary endpoints included efficacy measures.

In terms of clinical remission (CR), daily SER-287 + vanco pretreatment showed a 40% (n=6/15) CR rate compared to 10% (n=1/10) for placebo. CR rates for weekly SER-287/vanco and SER-287 alone (placebo pretreatment) were 21.4% (n=3/14) and 14.3% (n=2/14), respectively.

In term of clinical response, none of the three treatment arms beat placebo. The response rates for daily SER-287/vance and placebo were both 60.0%, ahead of 42.9% for weekly SER-287/placebo and 28.6% for weekly SER-287/vanco.

SER-287's safety profile was favorable.

The company says it intends to advance development of SER-287, a consortium of live bacterial spores, including Crohn's disease and pediatric forms of inflammatory bowel disease.