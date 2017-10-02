U.S. Bancorp downgraded to Underperform at BAML

U.S. Bancorp (USB -0.2% ) is a "high quality franchise," but investors would prefer value over quality, says analyst Erica Najarian, downgrading to Underperform from Neutral, and trimming her price target to $54 from $56.

Even if the Fed boosts rates more than she expects, U.S. Bancorp is set to benefit less than peers thanks to its lower asset sensitivity, says Najarian.

Then there's capital returns, and Najarian sees USB returning just 80% of earnings to owners over the next two years and boosting the dividend by 12% in 2018. This compares to peers who she sees returning 108% of earnings and lifting dividends by 20%.

Source: Bloomberg

