Stocks start Q4 with new record highs

Stocks open with slim gains but they are enough to carry the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq to new record highs; Dow +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.2%, S&P +0.1%.
Investors are undeterred by the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, during which a gunman opened fire last night from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort, killing more than 50 people and injuring at least 200 others at a concert outside; shares of MGM Resorts, which owns and operates Mandalay Bay, -2.9% in early trading.
European markets are higher outside of Span, where the people of Catalonia overwhelmingly voted to split from Spain, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6%, Germany's DAX +0.2% and France's CAC +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite was closed for a holiday.
In other corporate news, Nordstrom -6.7% following a NY Post report that talks to take the company private are in danger of falling apart.
Techs currently lead the sector standings (+0.3%), while energy (-1%) is sharply lower in tandem with the price of U.S. crude oil, which is -2.6% at $50.30/bbl on signs of higher production.
U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down by a basis point at 2.32%.
Still ahead: PMI manufacturing index, ISM manufacturing index, construction spending