GM +4% on buzz over autonomous vehicle program

Deutsche Bank doubles down on its bullish view of General Motors (NYSE:GM) in a new note to clients that highlights the huge upside potential from the expanding autonomous vehicle program.

The investment firm expects autonomous vehicles to be rolled out much sooner than expected and sees GM as well-positioned to benefit.

On an interesting note for shareholders, DB says GM management didn't refute the logic of a mobility business spinoff.

Analyst Rod Lache and team have an official price target of $51 on GM, but see the potential for long-terms gains beyond that mark.

Though DB's actual upgrade on GM was last week, shares of GM are up 4.41% this morning because today's refresher note follows a meeting with GM management.

