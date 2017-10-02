Lawsuit against Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion starts today

A Canadian judicial review that could overturn the federal approval of Kinder Morgan’s (KMI -0.4% ) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion begins today in Vancouver, as various groups present their cases over two weeks before Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal.

A decision against the C$7.4B (US$5.9B) expansion, which would nearly triple the capacity of the existing pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia, would cause lengthy delays.

The lawsuit, brought by environmental and aboriginal groups and coastal municipalities, argues the National Energy Board did not properly review the project, neglecting to consider several environmental issues, and did not properly consult affected aboriginal groups when it assessed the project.

The last such review, heard in 2015, led to the rejection of Enbridge’s Northern Gateway pipeline by the federal government; while the court has no firm deadline for rendering a judgment, it announced its decision against Northern Gateway in June 2016, about eight months after hearings ended.