ISM gauge hits highest level in 13 years in wake of hurricanes

The Manufacturing ISM rose to 60.8 in September from 58.8 a month earlier. Expectations had been for a small decline to 58.0.

Leading the way were New Orders, rising to 64.6 from 60.3; Production rose to 62.2 from 61.0.

Supplier deliveries jumped to 64.4 from 57.1, likely affected by the hurricanes, and prices rose to 71.5 from 62.0.

From survey comments: "Hurricanes causing supply chain and pricing issues ... Hurricane Harvey, and now Irma, have impacted the business (building materials). Increasing sales but also causing significant price increases on input raw materials."

Having already risen by about 30 basis points over about the past 30 days, the 10-year Treasury yield is ignoring the strong report, flat at 2.33%. TLT flat, TBT flat

