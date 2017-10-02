Dimension Therapeutics backs Ultragenyx Pharma's $6/share bid, loser REGENXBIO to get $2.85M termination fee

The board of Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX -1.7% ) has determined that the $6/share offer by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE +2.8% ) is a "Superior Proposal" per its merger agreement with REGENXBIO (RGNX), allowing it to accept RARE's bid.

Under the terms of the agreement, REGENXBIO will receive a termination fee of $2.85M that RARE has agreed to pay on Dimension's behalf.

In a statement, REGENXBIO says its all-stock deal, with an implied value of $3.41/share, reflects fair value so it will not counter with a higher offer.