Equinix names new chief product officer, chief customer officer

Equinix (EQIX +0.8% ) has made two leadership moves, naming company veteran Brian Lillie to the new role of chief product officer, and promoting Laura Ortman to replace him as chief customer officer.

Lillie will take charge of the product management, design, development and engineering teams. He had been chief customer officer over the past year and was global CIO for the previous eight.

Ortman takes over the Global Customer Success organization; she joined the company in January from VMware, and will now lead several teams, including Customer Success Management, Customer Project Management, Customer Care Enablement, Global Service Desk, Global Escalations, and Customer Experience.