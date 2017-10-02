Statoil, Shell, Total enter CO2 storage partnership

Statoil (STO -0.2% ) says it will lead a project alongside the Norwegian subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (TOT -0.8% ) in storing carbon dioxide captured from industrial facilities in eastern Norway at an offshore site.

The first phase of the project is expected to transport CO2 captured from facilities onshore and inject it near the Troll oil field on the Norwegian continental shelf; STO says there are three potential locations for the receiving terminal and will make a final decision later this year.

"Without carbon capture and storage, it is not realistic to meet the global climate target as defined in the Paris agreement," STO says.