CGG wins creditor support for Chapter 11 plan

CGG (CGG -7% ) says its bondholers have approved its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, after filing for bankruptcy in France and the U.S. in June as part of a restructuring.

CGG is burdened with more than $3B of debt, and the restructuring calls for unsecured debt to be converted to equity, maturities on secured debt to be extended and $500M in new money to be raised.

CGG, which specializes in geo-seismic surveys, struggled to keep up with debt payments as oil companies that use its services trimmed exploration spending.