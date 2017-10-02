Alphatec adds two industry veterans to leadership, agree to invest $3.5M; shares ahead 16%

Thinly traded nano cap Alphatec Holdings (ATEC +16.3% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 362K shares, in response to the news that Patrick MIles has been appointed Executive Chairman and Quentin Blackford as a board member. The two industry veterans will invest $3.5M in the company.

Mr. Miles served at NuVasive for 17 years, most recently as Vice Chairman.

Mr. Blackford is currently EVP and CFO at DexCom. Before that, he was EVP and CFO, Head of Strategy and Corporate Integrity at NuVasive.

CEO Terry Rich will continue in his role and will report to Miles.