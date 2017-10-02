New additions to airline-tracking ETF

The U.S. Global Jets Index adds four new components as part of its reconstitution.

Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF), Grupo Aeroporiadiro del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) and Turkey-based Celebi Hava are the new additions to the index that is tracked by the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

Leaving the index are Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA), Chorus Aviation (OTC:CHRVF, OTC:CHRRF) and SATS Ltd. (OTCPK:SPASF, OTC:SPASY).

The U.S. Global Jets ETF is up 28% over the last 52 weeks to top the 16% return of the S&P 500 Index.