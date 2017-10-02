Hughes launches high-speed Internet in Colombia

Hughes (SATS -1% ) has launched its HughesNet high-speed satellite Internet service in Colombia, its second deployment outside of North America.

The service reaches 75% of the country's population, and uses the EchoStar XIX satellite, which has a capacity of more than 200 Gbps.

Customers will be able to access download speeds of up to 30 Mbps.

The country has "many of the same market dynamics as Brazil," Hughes' other deployment outside North America, and is a "key market" in expanding its footprint across the Americas.