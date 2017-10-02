Reuters: Shell's Convent refinery restarts all but one unit

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has restarted all but one unit at its 227K bbl/day Convent, La., refinery over the weekend, Reuters reports.

Convent’s 45K bbl/day heavy oil hydrocracker remains shut but is scheduled to start half production by the end of the this week, while the other half of the unit will undergo a planned, month-long overhaul, according to the report.

The refinery was shut last week by a fire that destroyed the transformer through which all external electrical power is supplied.