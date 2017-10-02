Griffon Corporation completes acquisition of ClosetMaid

Griffon Corporation (GFF -1.1% ) completed the acquisition of ClosetMaid.

ClosetMaid is now part of Griffon’s Home and Building Products segment, which also includes Clopay Building Products and The AMES Companies.

“ClosetMaid is a terrific addition to Griffon’s Home and Building Products Segment, complementing and diversifying our portfolio of leading consumer brands and products,” said Ronald J. Kramer, Griffon’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to add ClosetMaid to our family of iconic brands including AMES, True Temper and Clopay, and to welcome the ClosetMaid team to Griffon.”

Michael A. Sarrica has been appointed as President of ClosetMaid, effective immediately and will continue to serve as a Griffon Senior Vice President reporting to Robert F. Mehmel, Griffon’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

ClosetMaid headquarters will remain in Ocala, Florida and employs approximately 1,500 people in five countries.

