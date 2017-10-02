Nucor, Steel Dynamics downgraded at Longbow amid cautious steel outlook

Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD +0.7% ) are downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Longbow, which lowers its estimates for the entire steel sector (SLX +0.8% ) after its channel checks indicate that orders for carbon steel have slowed considerably.

Industry sources now foresee hot-rolled coil steel prices at $580-$590/ton on average at year-end, vs. last summer when they expected HRC prices to reach $640 in December, and recent efforts to increase mill prices have not taken hold, Longbow says.

The firm quotes a source as saying prices are falling because steel industry players are no longer worried about "supply drying up," and distributors are no longer concerned about tariffs that the Trump administration could level on steel imports.

Other related tickers include X, AKS, CMC, MT, SCHN, TMST