Facebook to add 1,000 hires to ad review process

Facebook (FB -0.8% ) will hire 1,000 more people to review ad buying in the wake of growing public scrutiny over whether Russia used the network to interfere in elections in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The hires will come over the next year, along with more investment in software that can flag and disable ads automatically.

“Reviewing ads means assessing not just the content of an ad, but the context in which it was bought and the intended audience -- so we’re changing our ads review system to pay more attention to these signals,” it says.

The company faces an enforcement challenge, with more than 5M paying advertisers on its roster.