Regeneron teams up with BARDA to develop new treatments for infectious diseases; shares ahead 2%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +2.1% ) announces two new collaborations with HHS's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) aimed at developing new treatments for infectious diseases.

One will focus on developing a portfolio of antibodies targeting up to 10 pathogens that pose significant risks to public health, starting with the influenza virus, and the other builds on an earlier agreement to develop and manufacture a treatment for Ebola virus infection.

Both development efforts will leverage Regeneron's VelociSuite technologies.

The emerging pathogens partnership will be conducted under an "Other Transaction Agreement" that will provide funding and a collaboration vehicle for a 10-year term. HHS will fund 80% of the company's costs for R&D and manufacturing. Initial funding for the flu virus will be ~$18M for early-stage antibody discovery, development and manufacturing.

Under the Ebola agreement, HHS will provide ~$40M in funding to support the continued development of REGN3470-3471-3479, a single therapy consisting of three monoclonal antibodies. Additional funding may support clinical trials, a marketing application and procurement for the Strategic National Stockpile.