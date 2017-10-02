Samsung, ADT partner on new smart security system

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) announces a new SmartThings home security system partnered with ADT for a combination of smart home tech and professional security monitoring.

The ADT Home Security Starter Kit retails for $549.99 and includes a Security Hub, two door/window detectors, and one motion detector.

The Security Hub can act as a general hub for other SmartThings devices.

The Starter Kit offers optional professional monitoring from ADT for $24.99 per month for security services.

Purchase the ADT Home Security Starter Kit online and at Best Buy stores starting October 29.

