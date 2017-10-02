Goldman mulls cryptocurrency trading operation - WSJ

Another blue-chip Wall Street outfit is taking the other side of the trade from Jamie Dimon as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is in the early stages of perhaps setting up a trading operation for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to the WSJ.

Morgan Stanley hasn't gone that far, but last week its CEO James Gorman called cryptocurrencies neither a fad nor inherently bad. Jamie Dimon garnered himself a few more headlines three weeks ago by calling bitcoin a fraud and threatening to fire any Bank of Dimon trader who got involved.

