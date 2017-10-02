Oracle announces the Autonomous Database Cloud

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announces the Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud powered by the company’s Database 18c.

The Autonomous Database Cloud eliminates the need for humans to patch, update, or maintain the database. The tech works across various workload styles including graph analytics, transactions, and IoT.

Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison calls the new project “the most important thing we’ve done in a long, long time” and guarantees “availability of 99.995 percent, less than 30 minutes of planned or unplanned downtime.”

Oracle will release the first product, aimed at data warehouse workloads, before year’s end.

