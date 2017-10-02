Asterias Bio's stem cell therapy shows encouraging long-term effect in Phase 1/2 study in spinal cord injury patients; shares up 3%

Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST +2.7% ) announces positive results from the Phase 1/2 SCiStar study assessing AST-OPC1 in patients with subacute motor complete spinal cord injury.

Results at month 12 showed 67% of those with AIS-A-categorized injury receiving 10M AST-OPC1 cells (Cohort 2) recovered at least two motor levels on at least one side, more than double the rate seen historically with standard-of-care treatment. The company says it was expecting only 45 - 50% of patients to achieve this level of recovery.

Enrollment is complete in Cohort 3 (20M cells - AIS-A), triggering the final $1.5M payment from the $14.3M grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. Six-month data should be available in Q1 2018.

Enrollment is also complete in Cohort 4 (10M cells - AIS-B), the first group with some sensory function below the injury site. Six-month data should be available in Q1 2018 as well.

Enrollment in Cohort 5 (20M cells - AIS-B), the final cohort, should be completed this year.