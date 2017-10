SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) - $0.1042. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.93%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) - $0.0242. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.31%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) - $0.0035. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.39%.

SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) - $0.0347. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.62%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) - $0.0318. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.85%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) - $0.0270. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.71%.

SPDR Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) - $0.0852. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.93%.

SPDR BofA Merrill Lynch Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) - $0.0876. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.43%.

Payable Oct 10; for shareholders of record Oct. 3; ex-div Oct. 2. 30-Day Sec yield as of 9/28/2017.