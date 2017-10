SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) - $0.1395. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.25%.

SPDR Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) - $0.0425. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.48%.

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) - $0.1703. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.38%.

SPDR Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) - $0.0716. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.57%.

SPDR Barclays Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ITR) - $0.0771. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.53%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) - $0.1566. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.96%.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LWC) - $0.1437. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.12%.

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) - $0.0689. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.30%.

Payable Oct 10; for shareholders of record Oct. 3; ex-div Oct. 2. 30-Day Sec yield as of 9/28/2017.