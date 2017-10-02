Hedge funds are back?

Making its way into the "you have to be kidding me" department, the WSJ proclaims "Hedge funds ain't dead yet."

The basis for that headline: The average hedge fund is up 5.4% this year through the end of August (no word on whether that is net of fees). Trouble is, the S&P 500 has returned 12% during the same period, and an eyes-closed 60/40 stocks/bonds split would have returned 8.9%.

Yes, it marks the best relative performance in nearly a decade, but still.

Among publicly-traded stocks, of possible interest to Och-Ziff (NYSE:OZM).