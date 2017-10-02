iShares declares monthly distributions

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) - $0.2273. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.23%.

iShares Barclays 20 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) - $0.2524. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.61%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) - $0.3650. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.75%.

iShares S&P National Municipal Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) - $0.2094. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.61%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) - $0.3228. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.19%.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) - $0.0726. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.23%.

Payable Oct. 6; for shareholders of record Oct. 3; ex-div Oct. 2. 30-Day Sec yield as of 8/30/2017