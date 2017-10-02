KGI ups time it would take Android makers to catch up with iPhone X camera

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Android devices will need up to two and a half years to catch up with the camera tech in Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X.

The estimate bumps up from the previous forecast of one to two years after Kuo watched official tech demonstrations of Apple’s TrueDepth camera.

KGI revised iPhone X shipping estimates for this year to 30M to 35M units, down from 40M, but maintains a “positive outlook” on future iPhone shipments.

In other Apple news, grocery chain Safeway plans to have all 912 locations ready to accept Apple Pay at the checkout by the end of October.

Apple shares are down 0.71% .

