General Motors ramps up all-electric push

General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it will introduce two new all-electric models derived from the Chevrolet Bolt EV within 18 months.

The company has a long range plan to unveil 20 different all-electric models by 2023.

"General Motors believes in an all-electric future," says product development boss Mark Reuss.

"Although that future won't happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers' needs," he adds.

Previously: GM +4% on buzz over autonomous vehicle program (Oct. 2)