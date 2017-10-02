Roku retrenches from huge IPO surge, -10.8%

After surging 64% in its IPO debut Thursday and building with double-digit gains again Friday, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is giving back some gains today, down 10.8% .

Shares are still about 70% above its IPO price of $14.

After Friday's higher close, Tae Kim on CNBC noted some skepticism among observers who note that the company's offerings could be rapidly commoditized.

"Roku had first mover advantage, the channels like them and they are a very lean company, all positive," Moor Insights & Strategy's Patrick Moorhead says. "What concerns me is that the company becomes commoditized as they're really not bringing anything unique to the table anymore in a rapidly growing market.

"Roku seems to be making it work in its transition away from player sales and towards monetizing its audience, Jackdaw Research's Jan Dawson tells Kim, "but it continues to go up against three of the biggest companies in the consumer technology industry, all of which are increasingly building voice controls and other advanced features into their TV boxes and platforms in a way that may be tough for Roku to counter."

Roku today rolled out a new line of streaming devices along with the latest iteration of its operating system, Roku OS 8. Five new devices ranging in suggested retail price from a basic $29.99 to the Roku Ultra's $99.99 offer a range of streaming TV options, and the new OS unveils a Smart Guide that blends over-the-air broadcast options and streaming selections.