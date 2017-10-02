Presbia continues rally, up 18% ahead of European medical conference

Thinly traded nano cap Presbia PLC (LENS +18.1% ) continues northward on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 40K shares. The stock has almost doubled in a month.

Next week, the company will participate in the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Congress in Lisbon, October 7 - 11. Several surgeons who have implanted the Flexivue Microlens under the FDA study will be sharing their experiences.

Its U.S. marketing application for Flexivue is on tap this quarter with approval expected next year.