Mallinckrodt in-licenses inhalable xenon gas for up to $35M; trims H2 2017 non-GAAP EPS guidance $0.10 - 0.15; shares up 3%

Mallinckrodt (MNK +3.2% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of a licensing deal with NeuroproteXeon for its investigational pharmaceutical-grade xenon gas for inhalation for the potential resuscitation of patients who have experienced cardiac arrest.

Under the terms of the agreement, MNK will pay $10 up front, up to $25M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. NeuroproteXeon will continue to be responsible for development costs and will manage such activities in collaboration with MNK.

MNK says it expects dilution of $0.10 - 0.15 to non-GAAP EPS for the rest of the year and modest dilution in 2018.