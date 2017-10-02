Disney +1.5%, Altice USA +1.1% after deal averts channel blackout

Walt Disney (DIS +1.5% ) is the Dow's top gainer today, and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is outstripping the broader market as well, up 1.1% , after word that the two averted a blackout on Altice's Optimum systems with an agreement in principle on a carriage deal.

Optimum has 3.1M subscribers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The fact that the deal happened at all, likely with higher fees charged to carry ESPN, is a "very bullish sign for Disney," writes analyst Michael Nathanson. "The Altice renewal is the first deal in the next cycle of ABC/ESPN affiliate agreements and should serve as a template for the next wave of deals."