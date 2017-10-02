Unilever to acquire Mãe Terra

Unilever (NYSE:UL) has signed an agreement to acquire Brazilian natural and organic food business Mãe Terra (Terms Undisclosed). The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Mãe Terra (Founded, 1979) operates in several categories with a portfolio that includes organic cereals, cookies, snacks and culinary products. The main Mãe Terra categories represent a Brazilian market worth more than €8B (Euromonitor). The company has more than 120 products, distributed in all Brazilian states.

Fernando Fernandez, President of Unilever Brazil, said: “We are excited about this acquisition. Mãe Terra has a great following in Brazil and strengthens our food portfolio, allowing us to accelerate our expansion in the high-growth naturals and organic segment. With Unilever’s expertise and distribution channels, we can both grow and scale Mãe Terra, helping to realise its mission of bringing healthy and nutritious food to even more people. This is perfectly aligned to Unilever’s commitment to sustainable nutrition and to provide consumers with food that tastes good, does good and doesn't cost the Earth."

Press Release