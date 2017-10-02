Texas court strikes down Treasury Department's inversion law

In days-old, but significant news, a district court in Texas ruled that the Obama administration overstepped its authority when it cracked down on business inversions in 2016. The ruling, in a case brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Association of Business, said the IRS rule against the tax-reducing maneuver was "arbitrary and capricious" because it was instituted without notice and opportunity for comment, violations of law-making standards.

After the Treasury Department action, the number of proposed inversions dried up, including Pfizer's (PFE +0.9% ) proposed $160B combination with Allergan plc (AGN +2.8% ).

The U.S. Treasury and the plaintiffs have yet to comment publicly on the ruling.

Source: Reuters

