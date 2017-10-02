Reuters: Uber board confirms Kalanick's surprise appointees

Uber’s (Private:UBER) board has confirmed the two new members added by ex-CEO Travis Kalanick last week, according to Reuters sources.

The new members, former CEOs Ursula Burns of Xerox and John Thain of Merrill Lynch, will vote in tomorrow’s meeting to discuss a potential SoftBank investment and whether the board should limit Kalanick’s power.

Kalanick’s legal right to appoint the members still faces legal challenges from the Benchmark lawsuit.

