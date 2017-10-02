RBC: Fewer consumers want new iPhones compared to last year's models

An RBC survey shows fewer consumers wanting one of the new Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone models compared to last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

71% of those surveyed last year wanted an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus.

64% of respondents to the more recent survey want an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X.

RBC remains positive on Apple overall partly due to the higher price tag on the iPhone X driving up the product mix.

RBC blames some of the upgrade reticence on Apple leaving the iPhone 6 on the market, which allows consumers to select from a wider range of products.

