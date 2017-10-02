Pembina Pipeline hikes dividend after closing Veresen merger deal

Pembina Pipeline (PBA -0.2% ) raises its quarterly dividend by 5.9% to C$0.54/share from C$0.51 after completing its $9.4B merger with Veresen (OTC:FCGYF) to become one of Canada's largest midstream players.

Also, PBA says commissioning is underway for its Duvernay assets, which include its 100M cf/day shallow cut gas plant, connecting pipelines and the associated field hub infrastructure; the complex is expected to be placed into service on Nov. 1, ahead of schedule and under budget.

PBA also anticipates construction of the 160 km northeast British Columbia pipeline will be completed in October on time and on budget.