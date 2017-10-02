EU drawing up patent fee guidelines that could target Qualcomm

The EU is drawing up guidelines on how much money patent holders like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) can charge for the use of the patented technology.

Regulators will decide between a patent fee model, which charges based on how valuable the technology is to the final product, or a flat, fixed rate.

Qualcomm charges according to the patent fee model and has previously charged Apple a percentage of device sales for the use of Qualcomm chips.

Qualcomm’s model started an ongoing legal war between Qualcomm and Apple.

The EU hopes to finalize guidelines by year’s end. The guidelines won’t be legally binding but could form the backbone of future laws.

