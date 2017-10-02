Morgan Stanley weighs in on railroads

Morgan Stanley check in on the railroad sector, citing some broad concerns on pricing and the risk to earnings growth.

The firm sees CSX (CSX -2.8% ) as the weakest of the bunch, downgrading shares to Underweight from Equal-weight.

Union Pacific (UNP -0.8% ) is lowered to Equal-weight from Overweight due to its exposure to coal and auto.

MS is more optimistic on Canadian National (CNI -0.6% ) and Canadian Pacific (CP -0.6% ) due to the expectation for higher volume of Canadian crude oil transport.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg

Railroad stock YTD scorecard: CSX +46%, CNI +22%, CP +12%, UNP +10%.