AT&T gets out of Plenti loyalty program to focus on its own

AT&T (NYSE:T) is getting out of its Plenti loyalty program, focusing its efforts on "Thanks," its more recently launched program with incentives for customers who stick with its platform.

American Express had launched Plenti two years ago with major partners including AT&T, Macy's, Exxon Mobil, Rite Aid and others.

AT&T won't participate after Oct. 31, though. Customers will still be able to use their Plenti point credit with that program's other partners.

"Thanks," meanwhile, offers such things as buy-one get-one movie tickets, Live Nation ticket presales, and special content for DirecTV subscribers.

And it's another front in the hot wireless war, vs. T-Mobile Tuesdays (free incentives provided weekly) and Verizon's Up.