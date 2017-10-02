Sinclair -4.1% on report Fox sees sweeter affiliate deal from Ion

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -4.1% ) is sinking again on a new sign that Fox (FOX +0.9% , FOXA +1.1% ) might drop it as an affiliate partner, with word that Fox is getting a sweeter affiliate offer from Ion Media Networks.

A better offer from Ion would combine its local broadcast stations with Fox's, TheStreet says, in a deal that could get Fox as much of 90% of the venture's retransmission fees.

A successful deal would mean Fox transferring ownership of 28 mainly metro TV stations to the JV, joining 60 stations owned by Ion.

Previously: Sinclair Broadcast -7.6% amid reports Fox could dump affiliation (Aug. 03 2017)