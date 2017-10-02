Boardwalk, Southwestern restructure firm transportation service agreements

Boardwalk Pipeline (BWP +1.2% ) files with the FERC seeking approval to restructure some of its existing firm transportation agreements and enter into new firm transportation agreements with Sourthwestern Energy (SWN +1.8% ).

BWP says the agreement lowers the contract quantities for SWN's existing firm transportation contracts on the Fayetteville Lateral through 2020 and adds new long-term firm transportation agreements on the Fayetteville and Greenville Laterals through 2030.

BWP says the restructuring of the transportation agreements will help Texas Gas achieve greater long-term revenue generation and provides future revenue upside through SWN's volume commitment of flowing gas from the Fayetteville and Moorefield plays.

SWN expects the new agreement, effective Nov. 1, will provide ~$70M in savings during 2017-20 through the reduction of current excess capacity while guaranteeing future flexible takeaway capacity through 2030 at competitive rates.