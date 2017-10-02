Snapchat ad growth to be slower than expected, eMarketer says

Snapchat (SNAP +2.4% ) ad revenue should hit just over $774M this year, eMarketer says -- slower than the prediction the research firm made in the spring.

In March, eMarketer saw $900M in worldwide ad revenues for Snapchat, but user growth has been slower than expected.

U.S. ad revenues are expected to come in at $642.5M, down from March's $770M prediction.

But it still expects strong growth in the coming two years, with U.S. ad revenues topping $2B by 2019 (and passing Twitter (TWTR +1.4% ) in that measure next year, $1.18B to $1.16B).