Snapchat ad growth to be slower than expected, eMarketer says

Snapchat (SNAP +2.4%) ad revenue should hit just over $774M this year, eMarketer says -- slower than the prediction the research firm made in the spring.
In March, eMarketer saw $900M in worldwide ad revenues for Snapchat, but user growth has been slower than expected.
U.S. ad revenues are expected to come in at $642.5M, down from March's $770M prediction.
But it still expects strong growth in the coming two years, with U.S. ad revenues topping $2B by 2019 (and passing Twitter (TWTR +1.4%) in that measure next year, $1.18B to $1.16B).
Instagram (FB -0.7%) is going to widen its U.S. lead over Snapchat in the next few years, eMarketer says, bringing in $3B this year and rising to $6.84B in 2019.
