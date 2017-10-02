Compass Minerals upgraded to Buy at Monness Crespi

Compass Minerals (CMP +1.6% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $76 price target at Monness Crespi following the stock's recent slide and last week's investor event which made clear the potential free cash flow growth during the next few years.

Monness says its Buy rating is based on a return to more normal winter weather - and La Niña offers some confidence of that outcome - but even without a snowy winter, the firm expects improved earnings with limited downside to share price given current levels.

With the end of a capital investment program, Monness says free cash flow will increase substantially during the next few years, accelerating EPS growth through paying down debt and higher dividends, on top of a nearly 5% yield; as such, it sees little downside risk but significant opportunity for meaningful earnings growth during the next two years.

Source: Briefing.com