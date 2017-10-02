EXFO closes acquisition of Yenista Optics

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has closed its acquisition of Yenista Optics S.A.S. in an all-cash transaction valued at US$11.1M.

Yenista Optics, a privately held company based in Lannion, France, supplies advanced optical test equipment for the R&D and manufacturing markets. Yenista was profitable in 2016, generating revenue of US$5.8M.

EXFO's Executive Chairman, Germain Lamonde: "Based on our internal numbers, Yenista's additional revenue raises EXFO to the No. 1 position in the global fiber-optic test equipment market. We intend to leverage Yenista's technology leadership, EXFO's global sales presence and strong brand to further increase market share in optical testing, especially in lab and manufacturing use cases for network equipment and component vendors."