PICO Holdings to explore strategic alternatives, including potential sale

PICO Holdings (PICO +6.9% ) is higher after saying this morning that it hired JMP Securities to help it explore strategic alternatives including a merger or sale of the company.

PICO says it has "made significant progress streamlining its focus of operations and cost structure by reducing overhead, and selling its agribusiness, real estate, and oil and gas operations."

PICO’s primary remaining asset and operation is Vidler Water Co., which owns ~8K acre-feet of permitted water credits that are available to provide a sustainable water supply in the Reno, Nev., area.